Brandon Williams Injury: Probable to face Memphis

Williams (oblique) is listed as probable for Friday's Play-In Game against the Grizzlies.

Williams has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to the left oblique strain, though he's expected to play in his fourth consecutive contest Friday. The 25-year-old was a game-time decision for Wednesday's Play-In Game win over the Kings, though he suited up and recorded 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five assists across 18 minutes.