Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams Injury: Probable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 3:42pm

Williams (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Chicago.

Williams continues to work through lower back tightness, but he doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of missing Saturday's game. He's seen his minutes and responsibilities increase due to injuries to Kyrie Irving (knee) and Dante Exum (hand), and since the beginning of March he has averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over 27.0 minutes.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now