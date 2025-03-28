Brandon Williams Injury: Probable to play Saturday

Williams (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Chicago.

Williams continues to work through lower back tightness, but he doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of missing Saturday's game. He's seen his minutes and responsibilities increase due to injuries to Kyrie Irving (knee) and Dante Exum (hand), and since the beginning of March he has averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over 27.0 minutes.