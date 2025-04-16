Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Williams News: Coming off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 6:49pm

Williams isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Williams started the Mavericks' regular-season finale but will return to the second unit for Wednesday's Play-In game. Still, he's expected to play a significant role off the bench. In 33 appearances this season, Williams averaged 8.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 14.8 minutes.

