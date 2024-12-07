Brandon Williams News: Dominates in G League

Williams registered 45 points (16-23 FG, 9-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 129-107 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

After scoring a season-low 15 points against Mexico City on Tuesday, Williams soared by his previous season-high marks in points (33), assists (seven) and made three-pointers (four) during a dominating performance in the G League on Friday. He's scored at least 21 points in six of his seven appearances and has made multiple three-pointers in five straight games.