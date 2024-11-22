Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 2:58pm

Williams played 36 minutes Thursday during the G League Texas Legends' 109-97 loss to the Blue and compiled 23 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

Williams was stellar for the Legends despite the loss as he led the team in points, rebounds and assists. However, he struggled shooting from deep as he was unable to connect on any of his four shot attempts. The two-way players should continue to see action in the G League and would likely be limited to a reserve role if called up by the Mavericks.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
