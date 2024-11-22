Brandon Williams News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Williams played 36 minutes Thursday during the G League Texas Legends' 109-97 loss to the Blue and compiled 23 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

Williams was stellar for the Legends despite the loss as he led the team in points, rebounds and assists. However, he struggled shooting from deep as he was unable to connect on any of his four shot attempts. The two-way players should continue to see action in the G League and would likely be limited to a reserve role if called up by the Mavericks.