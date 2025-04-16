Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Williams News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Williams (oblique) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Williams missed five of the last seven regular-season games due to an oblique issue. However, he'll be ready for the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard averaged 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting a career-high 52.1 percent from the floor and 40 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 campaign.

