Braxton Key News: Continues to thrive in G League

Key submitted 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Key led the club in scoring Saturday, also tying for the team lead in rebounding en route to a double-double. The two-way player has thrived in a featured G League role since joining Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 22.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes while shooting 55.4 percent from the field over 11 games (10 starts).