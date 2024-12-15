Braxton Key News: Does it all in G League
Key recorded 21 points (9-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-89 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Key didn't miss a shot from the field for the first time in 13 appearances and tied his season high with 21 points. His seven assists were a season-best mark, and his nine boards were his most since grabbing a season-high 11 against the Rip City Remix on Nov. 29. Key has also recorded at least one steal and one block in three straight appearances.
Braxton Key
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now