Braxton Key News: Does it all in G League

Key recorded 21 points (9-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-89 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Key didn't miss a shot from the field for the first time in 13 appearances and tied his season high with 21 points. His seven assists were a season-best mark, and his nine boards were his most since grabbing a season-high 11 against the Rip City Remix on Nov. 29. Key has also recorded at least one steal and one block in three straight appearances.