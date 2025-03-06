Braxton Key News: Dominant in Santa Cruz debut

Key logged 30 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block over 31 minutes Wednesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 116-98 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Key made his Santa Cruz debut off the bench Wednesday after signing a two-way contract with Golden State on Tuesday. He didn't appear to have any problems fitting in with his new team, as he led Santa Cruz in points, rebounds and steals. Key could earn his way into the starting five if he can continue to produce in the G League with his new team.