Brice Sensabaugh Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Sensabaugh (knee) will not play in Friday's Summer League game against the Hornets, Sarah Todd of the Desert News reports.

After scoring 37 points in a Summer League win over the Grizzlies on July 7, Sensabaugh will sit out for the second straight game due to right knee soreness. The Ohio State product's status for the rest of the Summer League in Las Vegas is uncertain.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
