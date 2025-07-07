Brice Sensabaugh News: Erupts for 37 points in SL win

Sensabaugh ended with 37 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 13-14 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 27 minutes in Monday's 112-111 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

Sensabaugh exploded for a game-high mark in points in just 27 minutes, with 15 of them coming in the final quarter. He also attempted a game-high 14 free throws. Over two Summer League appearances, the 21-year-old forward has amassed 56 points and 11 rebounds in 54 minutes.