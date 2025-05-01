Bronny James News: Limited run in 2024-25 campaign

James finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 2.3 points, 0.8 assists, 0.7 rebounds, 0.3 three-pointers and 0.3 steals across 6.7 minutes per game in 27 regular-season appearances (one start).

James recorded no counting stats in four total minutes over two games during the Lakers' first-round series loss to the Timberwolves. The rookie second-round pick didn't make much of an impact for the Lakers this season, though he spent a significant amount of time with the club's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. The 20-year-old performed fairly well in 18 appearances with South Bay, averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from downtown across 31.4 minutes per game. James isn't expected to carve out a significant role with Los Angeles in the 2025-26 campaign, but he could continue to receive playing time in the G League as he develops.