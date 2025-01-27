Bronny James News: Recalled to NBA

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday, and he will join the team for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James will rejoin the parent club ahead of its matchup against Philadelphia on Tuesday, though he will not be able to make it for Monday's game at Charlotte. The rookie second-rounder will provide a security blanket if Gabe Vincent (knee) remains on the shelf, and over his last two appearances with South Bay, James has amassed 54 points (17-36 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 66 total minutes.