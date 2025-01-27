Bronny James News: Rejoins parent club

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday, and he will join the team in advance of Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James won't be able to make it to Charlotte in time for Monday's matchup with the Hornets, but he'll link up with the Lakers for the third game of their six-game road trip. Though Gabe Vincent (knee) is tending to an injury and will sit out Monday, James may not enter the rotation Tuesday even if Vincent remains unable to play.