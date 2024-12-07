Bronny James News: Scores 16 points in G League

James (heel) delivered 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block across 22 minutes in Saturday's 119-111 win over San Diego.

James suited up for South Bay for the first time since Nov. 17 and scored a season-high mark. He's yet to drain a three-pointer in the G League after eight attempts across three games, but this was certainly a step in the right direction. Perhaps more importantly, it seems the heel injury that was bothering him in recent weeks is no longer an issue.