Brook Lopez News: Five rejections in win

Lopez recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-93 win over the Magic.

The five rejections were Lopez's best performance at the rim since Nov. 13, and he fell one short of the season-high six he collected Opening Night against the Sixers. The veteran center has blocked multiple shots in eight of the last 15 games, averaging 14.4 points, 4.3 boards, 2.1 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks over that stretch while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor.