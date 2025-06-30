Brook Lopez News: Joining LAC

Lopez agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract with the Clippers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Lopez's seven-year stint in Milwaukee officially comes to a close, as he has inked a contract with the Clippers on the first day of free agency. The 37-year-old started in all 80 regular-season appearances with the Bucks in 2024-25, averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across 31.8 minutes. However, he averaged just 15.0 minutes per game in the playoffs. Lopez will serve as Ivica Zubac's primary backup, but if rookie first-rounder Yanic Niederhauser progresses well, Lopez could face some competition for playing time.