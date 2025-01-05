Fantasy Basketball
Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez News: Rough night Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Lopez recorded five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 105-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Lopez was limited to under 25 minutes for the third straight game, continuing what has been an underwhelming season. Although he has strung together a few decent performances across the course of the first 33 games, he has also had his fair share of disappointment. In 31.8 minutes per game, Lopez is averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.

Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks
