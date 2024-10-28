Brook Lopez News: Swats four in defeat Monday

Lopez closed with 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 119-108 loss to Boston.

Despite an inefficient night, the big man ended as the club's third-highest scorer behind Damian Lillard (33) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (30). Lopez also posted a game-high four blocks, and he has totaled 13 swats through four regular-season games thus far. The 36-year-old did struggle from beyond the arc, and he has shot a combined 5-for-21 from downtown this year.