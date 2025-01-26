Brook Lopez News: Three swats in loss Saturday

Lopez chipped in 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 41 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 loss to the Clippers.

Lopez led the Bucks with a game-high mark in swats, recording his 26th outing with multiple blocks this season. The veteran also set a new season-high mark in playing time, though he struggled a bit with efficiency in the loss. The big man has dominated on the defensive end of late, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 assists across 35.4 minutes per contest.