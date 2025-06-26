Brooks Barnhizer News: Headed to Oklahoma City
Barnhizer was selected by the Thunder with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Barnhizer was held back by a foot injury during his senior season at Northwestern, finishing out his college career by averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks through 17 games. The 6-foot-6 forward's ticket to seeing the court during his rookie season could be his impressive basketball IQ and his toughness, though he'll face plenty of competition within OKC's frontcourt.
