Brooks Barnhizer News: Headed to Oklahoma City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 26, 2025 at 6:35pm

Barnhizer was selected by the Thunder with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Barnhizer was held back by a foot injury during his senior season at Northwestern, finishing out his college career by averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks through 17 games. The 6-foot-6 forward's ticket to seeing the court during his rookie season could be his impressive basketball IQ and his toughness, though he'll face plenty of competition within OKC's frontcourt.

Brooks Barnhizer
Oklahoma City Thunder
