Brooks Barnhizer News: Incredible efficiency in SL win

Barnhizer totaled 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six steals, five rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Saturday's 104-85 Summer League win over the Pacers.

Barnhizer was sharp Saturday, hitting 80 percent of his shots and racking up an impressive six steals. The No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft posted averages of 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 36.8 minutes per game across 17 appearances for Northwestern during the 2024-25 college season.