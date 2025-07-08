Bryce McGowens News: Heads to open market

The Trail Blazers declined to extend McGowens (rib) a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

McGowens spent the entire 2024-25 season as a two-way player for Portland but played just 32 minutes over 13 games at the NBA level. Before he suffered a right rib fracture in late March, the 22-year-old guard had been one of the top offensive players in the G League, ranking second on the circuit in scoring average (28.4 points) while chipping in 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 34.6 minutes per contest. McGowens shouldn't have too much trouble getting at least a camp deal in free agency, though he may face an uphill battle to find minutes at the NBA level in 2025-26.