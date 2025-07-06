Bryson Warren News: Leads team in scoring in SL

Warren logged 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 103-83 loss to the Lakers.

Warren found himself in a larger role Sunday with the team benching many starters from their first Summer League game for the second half of a back-to-back set, and he made the most of the opportunity, logging a team-high 18 points. Warren's strong play could lead to an increase in playing time going forward during Summer League.