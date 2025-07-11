Buddy Boeheim News: Scoreless in seven minutes

Boeheim finished scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in seven minutes of Thursday's 116-116 Summer League win over the Cavaliers.

Boeheim underwent a successful procedure to address a UCL sprain in his right thumb back in March, ending his 2024-25 G League season early. He finished the campaign averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.7 minutes across 24 appearances.