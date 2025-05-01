Cade Cunningham News: Season ends in Game 6 loss

Cunningham racked up 23 points (9-22 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, three steals and one block in 44 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cunningham led the Pistons in points, rebounds and steals, albeit in a losing effort. The star point guard averaged 25.0 points, 8.7 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks across 41.3 minutes per contest in six first-round games during his playoff debut. However, he shot only 42.6 percent from the field and 17.9 percent from downtown. Cunningham earned All-Star honors for the first time in his career during the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 35.0 minutes per game in 70 regular-season appearances.