Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Triple-double in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 1:31pm

Cunningham amassed 25 points (11-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks over 42 minutes during Sunday's 94-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cunningham recorded his first playoff triple-double Sunday and joined Isiah Thomas as the only players in franchise history to log a triple-double in the postseason. Cunningham scored 12 of his 25 points in the third quarter to help Detroit win the quarter, 28-14, but the franchise point guard coughed up the ball three times in the final frame and missed the go-ahead jumper with 7.1 seconds left to play. Cunningham is averaging 25.8 points, 9.0 assists, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over 41.6 minutes per game this series.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
