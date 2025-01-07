Caleb Daniels News: Flirts with double-double in win

Daniels recorded 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 43 minutes in Monday's 98-96 G League win over Long Island.

Daniels made an impact on both ends of the court in Monday's G League showdown, leading all Skyforce players in steals while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and coming up two boards shy of a double-double. Daniels has appeared in 22 G League games this season, averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.