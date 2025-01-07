Caleb Daniels News: Flirts with double-double in win
Daniels recorded 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 43 minutes in Monday's 98-96 G League win over Long Island.
Daniels made an impact on both ends of the court in Monday's G League showdown, leading all Skyforce players in steals while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and coming up two boards shy of a double-double. Daniels has appeared in 22 G League games this season, averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.
Caleb Daniels
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now