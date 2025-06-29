Caleb Houstan News: Option declined by Orlando

The Magic will decline Houstan's team option, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Orlando will retain Bird Rights over Houstan, and while they will not pick up his $2.1 million option, the two sides could still strike a deal when free agency begins. Houstan came off the bench for most of the season but did start in six of 58 regular-season games and averaged 4.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assist over 13.6 minutes per contest.