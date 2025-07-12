Caleb Love News: Drops 18 points in loss

Love finished with 18 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 96-86 loss against the Grizzlies.

Love excelled offensively once again Saturday, scoring 18 or more points for the second straight Summer League game. The Arizona product continues to demonstrate his ability to be a dependable scorer while also posing a threat from beyond the arc.