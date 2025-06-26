Caleb Love News: Signs with Portland

Love is signing with the Trail Blazers on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Love went undrafted following a rollercoaster five-year college career split between North Carolina and Arizona. During the 2024-25 season with the Wildcats, he posted averages of 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three over 37 games. Known for his ability to catch fire as a scorer, Love can also struggle with inconsistency, often falling into shooting slumps that hurt his team. His showing in the NBA Summer League should offer a better sense of how his game translates to the pro level.