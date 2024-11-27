Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 2:59pm

Martin (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Martin will join Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee) and Kyle Lowry (hip) on the sidelines Wednesday. Coach Nick Nurse said Martin is considered day-to-day, and the forward will have a few days to rest and recover before trying to suit up Saturday in Detroit. The Sixers will start Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre, Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond against Houston.

Caleb Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now