Caleb Martin News: Opening season as sixth man

Coach Nick Nurse said Martin won't start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bucks but will play a ton and is certainly one of the 76ers' five best players, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

With Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) out, Philadelphia will start Tyrese Maxey, Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre, KJ Martin and Andre Drummond. Caleb operated off the bench for most of his career in Miami, so it's a role he's comfortable with, though it likely limits his fantasy upside a bit.