Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin News: Opening season as sixth man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 3:01pm

Coach Nick Nurse said Martin won't start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bucks but will play a ton and is certainly one of the 76ers' five best players, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

With Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) out, Philadelphia will start Tyrese Maxey, Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre, KJ Martin and Andre Drummond. Caleb operated off the bench for most of his career in Miami, so it's a role he's comfortable with, though it likely limits his fantasy upside a bit.

Caleb Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
