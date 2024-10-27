Caleb Martin News: Secures double-double in win

Martin finished Sunday's 118-114 overtime win over the Pacers with 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes.

The 29-year-old ended the game as the club's second-highest scorer behind Tyrese Maxey (45). Martin also racked up the team's second-highest mark in rebounds. The forward has been able to stuff the stat sheet through three regular-season games, though he is shooting only 1-for-7 from beyond the arc thus far. Martin's involvement in the offensive scheme will likely decrease when Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) return, though his start to the season is encouraging from a fantasy standpoint.