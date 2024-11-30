Caleb McConnell News: Grabs 12 boards in G League win

McConnell totaled eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 31 minutes Friday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 105-97 victory over the Long Island Nets.

McConnell shot the ball well despite limited attempts and led the Swarm on the glass. Friday marked his second straight game grabbing double-digit rebounds, and he also got involved on the defensive end after failing to record a steal or block in his last appearance. McConnell is averaging 9.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals through his first seven games of the 2024-25 campaign.