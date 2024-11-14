Caleb McConnell News: Records double-double
McConnell logged 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during the Swarm's 107-98 win over Capital City on Wednesday.
Even though McConnell put forth a less well-rounded stat line Wednesday compared to the Swarm's previous game against Capital City, he was more efficient with his scoring and rebounding. The 25-year-old reached 10 points without shooting any three-pointers or at least seven shots, which he doubled Wednesday. McConnell also reached double figures in points and rebounds in less time.
Caleb McConnell
Free Agent
