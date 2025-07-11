Cam Christie News: Drops 21 points in SL

Christie generated 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes of Friday's 95-92 win over the Rockets in Summer League.

Christie and Jordan Miller were the only Clippers players to top 15 points during the win. Christie was especially impressive inside the arc, going 3-for-3 on two-point attempts and getting to the free throw line for eight attempts. Christie appeared in merely 13 regular-season appearances as a rookie, but he could be more involved in 2025-26 with a year of experience under his belt.