Cam Christie News: Explodes for 38 points in G League

Christie ended with 38 points (13-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 43 minutes Wednesday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 119-115 loss to the Rip City Remix.

The rookie second-round pick is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 15.1 minutes per game over 18 appearances with San Diego this season. Christie is a member of the Clippers' 15-man roster, but he's expected to continue seeing the bulk of his opportunities in the G League throughout the campaign.