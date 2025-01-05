Cam Christie News: Posts 32 points in G League

Christie finished with 32 points (11-23 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes Saturday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 113-100 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Christie posted his second consecutive 30-plus-point outing for San Diego, and he's now averaging 15.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.3 steals across 31.4 minutes per contest in 19 G League outings. The 2024 second-round pick has appeared in only one game for the parent club thus far, and he should continue to see the majority of his playing time at the G League level.