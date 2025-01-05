Cam Christie News: Top scorer in G League win Saturday

Christie finished with 32 points (11-23 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 113-100 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Christie posted his second consecutive 30-plus-point outing in the G League, and he has averaged 15.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.4 minutes per contest in 19 G League matchups. The Clippers' second-round pick in the 2024 Draft has appeared in only one game for the parent club thus far, and he should continue to see the majority of his playing time at the G League level, despite being a member of the club's 15-man roster.