Cam Spencer News: Signing two-year deal with MEM

Spencer agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Spencer appeared in 25 games during his rookie season in 2024-25, averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while making 35.8 percent of his treys. However, he proved to be too good for the G League and delivered 23.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game for the Memphis Hustle in eight contests. After showing flashes of being a two-way contributor, the Grizzlies have rewarded him with a two-year deal that's fully guaranteed. Spencer should see minutes off the bench with the Grizzlies, but he's not expected to be a major contributor in fantasy.