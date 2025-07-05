Cam Whitmore News: Traded to Washington

The Rockets have traded Whitmore to the Wizards on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Houston will receive two second-round draft picks in exchange for Whitmore. The Villanova product will likely see a more significant role in Washington, as a promising young player set to play alongside veterans like CJ McCollum, Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton. During the 2024-25 campaign, Whitmore averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from three-point range.