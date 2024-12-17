Cameron Martin News: Secures double-double vs. Gold

Martin tallied 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes Monday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 118-120 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Martin led the Motor City bench in scoring and also secured a team-high 14 rebounds to mark his eighth double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. He's put together an impressive stretch on the boards of late, securing 12 or more rebounds in four straight appearances to improve his average on the season to 11.3 rebounds over 14 games.