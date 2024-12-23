Cameron Payne News: Pops for season-high 19 points

Payne ended with 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes during Monday's 139-125 win over Toronto.

Payne popped for a season-high 19 points off the bench during the blowout win, picking up the some of the slack left behind by Jalen Brunson's 12 points in New York's starting lineup. Over his last eight games, Payne is averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 14.5 minutes as the Knicks' backup floor general. The 30-year-old point guard remains off most fantasy radars while Brunson is healthy, so managers in the majority of leagues shouldn't be looking to add Payne from waiver wires despite Monday's scoring outburst.