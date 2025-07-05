Carter Bryant News: Quiet in Summer League opener

Bryant recorded seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes of Saturday's 82-69 Summer League loss to the Heat.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Bryant wasn't known for his offensive prowess at Arizona, so the low usage Saturday wasn't a big shock even though the Spurs are without Dylan Harper (groin). Bryant is a three-and-D prospect who averaged 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman. Minutes could be tough to come by early on in his rookie season.