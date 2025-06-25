Menu
Carter Bryant headshot

Carter Bryant News: Selected by Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 6:51pm

Bryant was selected by the Spurs with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Spurs will bolster their depth on the wings by selecting the former Arizona standout. Bryant didn't stand out as a scoring weapon with the Wildcats, but he's a strong three-and-D prospect who should find a way to get consistent minutes off the bench as long as he adjusts to the defensive pace of the NBA. Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 37 games during his final college campaign in 2024-25 while shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range.

Carter Bryant
San Antonio Spurs
