Cedric Coward Injury: Headed to Memphis after trade-up

Coward (shoulder) was selected by the Trail Blazers with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was immediately traded to the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Trail Blazers made the draft pick, but Coward will suit up for the Grizzlies after they agreed to trade up. Memphis sent the 16th overall pick in this year's draft, a 2028 first-round pick, and two second-round selections to Portland. Coward will be another piece in the backcourt to play alongside Ja Morant (hip) after Memphis sent Desmond Bane to Orlando this summer. Coward isn't likely to be a starter from day one as a rookie, though, as the Grizzlies also feature Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jaylen Wells (wrist) as options in the backcourt. Coward, who spent the final year of his college career at Washington State, was limited to just six games in 2024-25 due to a shoulder injury but still averaged 17.7 points and 7.0 boards per game while shooting 40 percent from deep.