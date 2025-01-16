Charlie Brown News: Season-low nine minutes Thursday

Brown (illness) tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in nine minutes during Thursday's 127-109 G League loss to the Gold.

Brown has returned from a brief illness-related absence, playing a season-low nine minutes off the bench for the G League Raptors on Thursday. Although the 27-year-old had played a featured role with the 905 to begin the season, starting in nine of first 11 outings, he's now operated from the second unit in six straight contests and failed to log greater than 25 minutes in any of them.