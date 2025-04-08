Chasson Randle News: Team-high two steals off bench

Randle amassed 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 G League Western Conference Finals win over the Austin Spurs.

While he did struggle to shoot from the field overall, Randle recorded a team-high two swipes off the bench Sunday. The journeyman guard has scored in double figures in just two of his last six outings, but he's reached the 20-minute threshold in each of his last 12 contests and should remain a key reserve for the Stockton Kings in the G League Finals.