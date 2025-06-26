Chaz Lanier News: Joins Detroit

Lanier was selected by the Pistons with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Lanier made an immediate impact at Tennessee after transferring from North Florida, where he spent his first four collegiate seasons. In his lone year with the Volunteers, he averaged 18.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three over 38 games. While he's limited as a defender and playmaker, few prospects in this class can match his tough shotmaking ability. His role in Detroit will likely depend on whether the Pistons choose to re-sign veteran guards Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway.